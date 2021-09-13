Pokémon’s new Halloween collection is packed with apparel, plushes, collectibles, and more

Now that fall is here, the Pokémon Company is getting ready for halloween with a collection of spooky new merchandise. Ranging from collectibles of your character Pokémon decked out in costumes and other fitting attire to clothings, posters, and more, you’ll want to go check out all of our favorite new inclusions from the Pokémon Halloween collection down below.

Catch some spooky new Pokémon Halloween gear

On the collectible side, there are three new display-worthy figures that are easily my favorite amongst the Halloween Pokémon collection. At $39.99 each, there are three different Haunted Pokémon Village scenes packed with all of the iconic characters you’d expect. While there’s everything from starter Pokémon to other favorites included the vignettes, Ghost types are the real stars of the show.

Though if you’re more of a plushy fan, there are some adorable new debuts like this Pikachu rocking a Hattrem costume. These plush recreations are always a hit, and this year’s don’t disappoint. At $21.99, you’ll also find Yamper in a Galarian Zigzagoon costume as well as Morpeko in a Gengar cape and Whimsicott doing their best Weezing cosplay.

As for top picks in the clothing department, the new festive knit sweaters are an easy highlight. Arriving with less of the ugly Christmas vibes you’d expect and more black aesthetics to fit with the Halloween season, there are both Gengar and Mimikyu styles to choose from at $44.99. Though if either of those are a bit too out there for your wardrobe, this Gengar zip-up hoodie has a really slick black and purple gradient design that is hard to beat. This one enters at $49.99, and joins plenty of other apparel from t-shirts to leggings.

Last up, there’s also some other new Pokémon decor to get your home ready for Halloween in the form of posters and wall decals. Just like everything else in the collection, all of these are themed around Ghost Pokémon, with cute signs depicting Ghost-type crossings, beware of Gengar warnings, and more. These are all more affordable starting at $12.99.

Everything in the new Pokémon Halloween collection is now available for purchase right here, but likely won’t be up for sale long. As we’ve come to expect from any Pokémon related these days, stock tends to sell out quite quick.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’m a sucker for all things Pokémon, but I’ve been particularly looking forward to the Halloween collection since I got a first look at the lineup earlier in the summer. It’s hard to pick a favorite, but the costumed plush are really hard to beat for this Pokémon fan.

