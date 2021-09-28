Polaroid Now i-Type instant camera nears all-time low at under $85 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Polaroid Originals Now i-Type Instant Camera in Red for $84.83 shipped. Usually selling for the $100 list price, today’s solid 15% savings fall just a few pennies short of the all-time low. This classic Polaroid instant camera is great for making memories anywhere you go. It employs a simple autofocus feature so you can just point and shoot at anything that catches your eye, or capture two at once with the double exposure setting. Plus, this stylish camera makes a killer accessory as well as a great way to break the ice and explore the world around you. You can find out more in our announcement coverage, or check out our piece on the Kieth Harring-inspired colorway. See more below.

So you can get started shooting right away, you’ll also need at least one pack of film. There are tons of options available, ranging from number of photos from the basic 8-exposure single pack for $16 to the 96-photo mega bundle, as well as different colors and styles like black-framed, or the special edition Keith Harring frames as mentioned above. Though personally, I think a simple double pack at $30 is the way to go. You get plenty of pictures to start your photography journey, and save a few bucks over buying two single packs, which you’ll likely end up doing in the long run.

Do you prefer to shoot to music? Well, we just tracked a great deal on the JBL CLUB 700 wireless headphones down to just $60. Usually for $200, today’s deal takes a massive $140 off and marks a new all-time low on these hi-fi cans. They’re backed by 50-hour battery life, adjustable bass, and an ambient mode, so they’re great for adding some smooth background music to your next photoshoot.

More about Polaroid’s Now Instant Camera:

NOW: Polaroid’s new point-and-shoot analog instant camera has all you need to catch every life moment in an original Polaroid photograph.

NEW & IMPROVED: Now with autofocus, it’s simple to capture moments as you see them, so you can relive them forever in sharp, vivid color.

DOUBLE EXPOSURE: Frame two moments in one with double exposure, or get yourself in the picture with self-timer and an accurate flash to make everyone look like they should.

