JBL CLUB 700 Wireless Headphones take $140 dive to new all-time low of $60

JBL is currently offering its CLUB 700BT Wireless Headphones for $59.99 shipped when you apply promo code SDCLUB700HBT at checkout. Down from a $200 going rate, that code slashes off an impressive $140 and marks a new all-time low at $40 under our previous mention. Centered on JBL’s Pro Sound engineering, these hi-fi cans are ready for anything with a foldable design and up to 50-hours of battery per charge. They also feature “Ambient” and “Talkthru” settings, so you can add a little background music to your everyday life, as well as a bass boosting button for when you want tunes you can feel. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for more details.

Rather opt for something more compact? These popular TOZO NC2 true wireless earbuds sport active noise cancellation and IPX6 waterproofing for $40 on Amazon. That’s alongside Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and intelligent optical sensors so your music will automatically stop when you take these earbuds out and start back up when you put them in. While not as strong of an audio experience as JBL’s headphones, these are still a worthwhile option if you’re looking to save some extra cash.

Though if you want the best of both worlds, Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II Headphones pack best-in-class active noise cancellation, 20-hours of battery life, and a dedicated smart assistant button for $184. That’s a massive 38% off the usual rate and marks a new all-time low, so if you’re willing to shift your price range a bit, these are definitely worth considering.

JBL CLUB 700BT Headphones feature:

LEGENDARY JBL PRO SOUND: You don’t need a front-row ticket to get the front-row listening experience. Hi-Res audio and Legendary JBL Pro Sound give you a wide range of detail and clarity. Immerse yourself in the music just as your favorite artists intended

PUMP UP THE BASS: No fiddling around to get the sound just right. Just press the dedicated button on the right earcup for an instant bass boost and stay in the zone

UP TO 50 HOUR BATTERY LIFE: Don’t worry about recharging for a while. With up to 50 hours of wireless play time, you’ll need a rest before these bluetooth headphones do

