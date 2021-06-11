Polaroid releases Keith Haring-inspired instant camera in time for Pride month

Polaroid is paying homage to legendary artist and activist Keith Haring in its latest collection. Just in time for Pride month, this new set includes a fresh look on the Now i-Type Instant Camera and matching color film inspired by Haring’s iconic prints. Haring was known for his work in the gay rights movement, as well as his street art and prints that featured slogans from ACT UP, a prominent AIDS activism group. Having tragically succumbed to the virus himself, the prevailing Keith Haring Foundation has partnered with Polaroid to honor his name and memory in this new collection. Hit the jump to continue reading.

Polaroid x Keith Haring Foundation collection

Bold lines, revolutionary content – Keith Haring’s artistry has persisted and inspired generations of innovators. And Polaroid is hoping to do the same with its new collection featuring prints guided by the late artist’s signature style. Starting with a revamped Now i-Type Instant Camera, the bold red face is countered by a white background with strong, Haring-esque figures and doodles. The model is lifted directly from the original ’70s camera, taking cue from the epochal ’80s artist.

The camera itself is ready for the street photographers of today, with built-in double exposure and auto-focus to add a dreamy, textured aesthetic to any photo. Polaroid also touts a more “human-friendly flash” to deter red-eye and make sure all your besties are shining as brightly as you know they can. It includes a nine-second timer, and charges via USB cable. Available now for $119.99 shipped.

Also included in this collection is new set of color film to counter the camera’s design. Featuring a variety of frame colors and styles, the i-Type Color Film offers a greater diversity of work from throughout Haring’s history. Each pack comes with 12 unique frames for $17.99 a pop, or you can score the full camera set with three film packs for $169.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Design-wise, I’m a little obsessed with Polaroid’s latest offerings. Polaroid has defined an era of amateur photography with its cameras, and to invoke a legend like Keith Haring is a bold move that they couldn’t dare falter on. And while the delivery is chic and certainly makes efficient use of Haring’s work, the overall package feels a bit inauthentic. With so many companies concerned with what they can do for queer people, rather than just what they can sell to us, I was hoping to learn about a potential philanthropic relationship that Polaroid was embarking on. Unfortunately, nothing turned up. But that doesn’t mean the rest of us shouldn’t enjoy this truly delightful camera or the soul and history behind it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!