Several Smith & Wesson knives drop as low as $11.50 Prime shipped (Up to 31% off)

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson M&P Tanto Folding Knife for $14.40 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This Smith & Wesson offering features a folding design that’s paired with a 3.8-inch blade. High-carbon stainless steel is the material used for the cutting edge and it is paired with an aluminum handle. The entire thing weighs in at 5.7 ounces can be easily carried using an integrated pocket clip. Ambidextrous thumb knobs allow this knife to be easily opened by lefties and righties alike. Continue reading to find more Smith & Wesson deals priced as low as $11.50.

More Smith & Wesson deals:

Once you’re finished here, be sure to check out some of the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you’ll find SKIL’s brushless 4.5-inch angle grinder at $119, a 7-tool RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Combo Kit for $199, and even a magnetic wristband at $7 Prime shipped. And that’s not all, you can also snag a Nite Ize DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool for $3.50 alongside Renogy’s solar-rechargeable flashlight at $17. Finally, don’t forget to check out our recent roundup of the best knives and multi-tools.

Smith & Wesson M&P Tanto Folding Knife features:

  • 8.9 inch (22.6 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.8 inches (9.6 cm) and a weight of 5.7 ounces
  • Blade is made of reliable 7Cr17MoV High Carbon Stainless Steel with a black, aluminum handle
  • Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip and ambidextrous thumbs knobs making it ideal for everyday carry
  • Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the liner lock and finger guard
  • Knife features a ceramic glass break, strap cutter and jimping

