AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and more are down to $150 through today (Refurb)

Through the end of today, Woot is now discounting Apple AirPods Pro in certified refurbished condition to $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery runs you $6 otherwise. Typically clocking in with a $249 price tag, you’re looking at one of the best discounts we’ve tracked in any condition at $15 under our previous mention and well below the ongoing Amazon price cut for a new model. Be it for everyday listening, a workout companion, or taking calls at home throughout the work day, AirPods Pro are Apple’s most compelling earbuds and sport a feature set to match.

Active noise cancellation is front and center of the experience, and comes backed by a transparency mode. That immersion also continues into newer additions like Spatial Audio and support for Dolby Atmos. Not to mention, some other perks like Hey Siri support, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods with Wired Charging Case are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. The $119 earbuds may not have some of the higher-end features as noted above, but will still deliver a true wireless listening experience. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here for some better insight on what you’re missing compared to the featured Pro model.

First up, be sure to go check out our recent hands-on review of the all-new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds which launched at the end of last month. With a stainless steel charging case and hi-fi audio, these are a compelling pair of earbuds if looks matter anywhere near as much as the sound quality. Then go check out all of the other price cuts to end the week in our headphones guide.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

