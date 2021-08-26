Spigen’s new AirPods Pro case delivers precision finding with room for an Apple AirTag

Today, Spigen is expanding its collection of Apple accessories with a new offering for AirPods Pro that brings a unique feature into play. Delivering room for one of Apple’s AirTags, the new case arrives with all of the newfound item-finding features alongside a durable shell with built-in carabiner. Now available for purchase, you can head below for all of the details on the new Spigen AirPods Pro AirTag case.

Spigen launches new AirPods Pro AirTag case

As robust as the Find My features are, which are built into AirPods and other Apple gear, the recent launch of AirTags earlier in the year put that experience to shame with precision finding and augmented reality features. While there’s hope Apple will natively build that functionality into its second-generation pair of pro earbuds, popular accessory maker Spigen is taking things into its own hands with the launch of a new case.

Living up to its Tag Armor Duo naming scheme, the latest addition to the Spigen roster arrives with design geared toward protecting your AirPods Pro. And fittingly, it stands out from other options on the market with a built-in spot to store one of Apple’s AirTags. The three-piece construction covers your earbuds by themselves, and then has a front panel that clips on to hold the item finder in place.

There’s also all of the usual features that you’d expect, including wireless charger compatibility, a cutout on the bottom for Lighting cables, and a rugged plastic shell. On top of that, you’re looking at an added carabiner on the case for some added convenience of clipping to a backpack.

Now available for purchase via the offical Spigen Amazon store, the new Spigen AirPods Pro AirTag case will arrive by the start of next month. It enters with a $24.99 price tag. And as you’d expect from that going rate, no AirTag is included. So you’ll have to supply your own.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given how much of a game changer AirTags have been, it was really only a matter of time before accessory makers began outfitting their Apple gear with support for the Apple item finders. We’ve already seen others like elago get in the action by bringing that location-finding prowess to the new Apple TV Siri Remote, and now Spigen is doing the same with AirPods Pro.

While the design is certainly on the more bulky side compared to the streamlined offerings out there, I’m sure there will be plenty who agree that the added peace of mind brought on by the AirTags integration will be completely worth that potential trade-off.

