New elago Snapshot AirPods Pro case also houses Apple’s AirTags from just $14

After covering its basic silicone keychain cases, it’s now time for the new elago AirPods Pro AirTag case. Officially known as the elago Snapshot Cover, this new combination sheath features a sort of adorable camera-looking design to house both your AirPods Pro and one of Apple’s item trackers in one handy on-the-go case. The affordable hybrid cover is now available for purchase from $14 Prime shipped, and you can get a closer look down below.

New elago AirPods Pro AirTag case

Much like its basic offerings, the new elago AirPods Pro AirTag case features a “durable,” non-toxic food grade silicone build that offers what the company refers to as “great drop protection and shock absorption.”

Made to look like an adorable little mini camera, and quite reminiscent of the hybrid Spigen AirPods Pro case we featured at the end of last month, you’ll find lens-style accents, as well as a sort of miniature red button details along with the included carabiner-style clip. The brand makes a point of saying this isn’t just another one of those mass-produced cases you’ll find from no-name brands on Amazon, but rather something that has been designed in-house from scratch.

The lens portion of the case has a slot to add an Apple AirTag tracker, allowing you to always keep track of your AirPods Pro. The AirTag slot allows you to show the shiny Apple logo or flip it around to show a custom engraving!

Available now in Black, Stone, and Sand Pink, the new elago AirPods Pro AirTag case starts from $14 Prime shipped on Amazon and will soon be added to our list of the best and most interesting accessories out there.

In a sea of (mostly) boring silicone keychain-style cases, this new elago AirPods Pro AirTag case really stands out, even though it is very much the same as the Spigen hybrid case mentioned above. And you can browse through loads more of the new AirTag gear below:

Just be sure to check out the current price drops we are tracking on Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop, the Spigen Valentinus case, and ESR Cloud options.

More on the elago Snapshot Cover:

NEVER LOSE YOUR CASE AGAIN WITH the new elago AT Snapshot Case compatible with AirPods Pro! The case has a slot that is compatible with your Apple AirTags so that you can ALWAYS KEEP TRACK OF YOUR DEVICE!

CASE WAS DESIGNED TO LOOK LIKE a camera that you can take with you ANYWHERE! The slot compatible with AirTags allows you to show the Apple logo or your engraved image as the camera lens!

DURABLE SILICONE WAS USED TO ensure GREAT DROP PROTECTION and SHOCK ABSORPTION! Food grade silicone is used to ensure the product is NON-TOXIC and LASTS!

