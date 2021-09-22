New ‘Made in the USA’ Raptic iPhone 13 cases: Aluminum frames, magnetic charging, more

After seeing the new DODOcase and Amazon Basics lineups yesterday, it’s now time for the new Raptic iPhone 13 cases. Spanning four different models ranging in drop protection ratings, there are new Raptic cases now available for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The brand’s lineup of covers is a mainstay in our yearly roundups and will be added to the 2021 edition shortly. Head below for a closer look at the new Raptic iPhone 13 case collection and more. 

New Raptic iPhone 13 cases

The new Raptic iPhone 13 cases start from $20 for the basic clear model and range up to $40 for the protective Terrain model — a case made in the USA that “helps reduce carbon emissions and create American jobs” with solid anodized aluminum frame.

All of the models in the lineup feature military-grade drop protection outside of the anti-yellow, minimalist clear option, as well as being compatible with any magnetic Qi wireless charger “at a full 15W charging rate.”

Head below for a break down of each model in the lineup:

Terrain Case $40

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

No international transportation and 100% made in the USA helps reduce carbon emissions and create American jobs. Compatible with any magnetic Qi wireless charger at a full 15W charging rate Made of hard polycarbonate and a grippy rubber frame, Raptic Terrain absorbs and deflects shock when your iPhone 13 experiences impact.

Shield Case $30

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Certified to exceed Military Grade Drop Test standards and survive drops up to 10 feet (3m). Hard polycarbonate shell, wrapped with anodized aluminum and a soft bubble pattern rubber interior lining, absorbs and deflects shock when your iPhone 13 experiences impact. Compatible with any magnetic Qi wireless charger at a full 15W charging rate.

Air Case $30

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Certified to exceed Military Grade Drop Test standards and survive drops up to 13 feet (4m). Top and bottom aluminum alloy provides incredible strength and protection in lightweight form. Compatible with any magnetic Qi wireless charger at a full 15W charging rate. 

Clear Case $20

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

Raptic Clear is made with a special PolyOne bubble liner that absorbs and deflects impact while providing drop protection. Lightweight and easily pocketable with long lasting clarity. Compatible with any magnetic Qi wireless charger at a full 15W charging rate.

Once you’ve given the new Raptic iPhone 13 gear a look, head over to our giant roundup of all the best new iPhone 13 cases out there. Then dive into some of the other launch coverage from the list below:

