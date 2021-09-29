Today’s best game deals: Returnal $50, Sackboy Big Adventure $35, Outer Worlds $20, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $70 $50

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Returnal on PlayStation 5 for $49.99 shipped. Also matched in digital form via PSN. Regularly $70, this is $20 or 29% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Players find themselves crash-landing on a mysterious planet, isolated and alone, where “Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape.” The unique procedural world of Returnal “invites you to dust yourself off in the face of defeat and take on new, evolving challenges with every Rebirth,” roguelike-style. Head below for more including the Sackboy: A Big Adventure, The Outer Worlds, The Last of Us Part II, Cuphead, Disco Elysium Final Cut, STAR WARS: Squadrons, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wired Controller now available

Dolby Vision makes its console gaming debut in latest Xbox Series X|S update

Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new details on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Life is Strange Remastered Collection gets official launch date, coming February 1, 2022

Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Load up on Peet’s K-Cups and Dunkin’ ground...
elago’s W4 Apple Watch Stand brings old school Ma...
THISWORX handheld car vac with detailing kit goes 35% o...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Burly Men at Se...
TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 router brings Gigabit wireless ...
Give pour-over coffee a shot for under $13 with this OX...
eufy’s new SoloCam E20 packs a weatherproof, wire...
Sony’s latest 75-inch Smart AirPlay 2 4K Google T...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Burly Men at Sea, Agent A puzzle in disguise, more

FREE+ Learn More
36% off

Tackle projects day and night with two LED headlamps at $4.50 each (New low, 36% off)

$9 Learn More

Raptic put a 3-digit combination lock on its latest cast zinc Link AirTag case

50% off

Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off sitewide + 20% off orders of $100

+ 20% off Learn More
Orig. $199

Bose Solo Soundbar Series II nears all-time low at $99 (Refurb, Orig. $199)

$99 Learn More
Now Live!

Disney Halloween costume sale now live from $5.50: Baby Yoda, Ewok, Marvel, much more

From $5.50 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 29, 2021 – Save on iPhone 13 cases, AirPods Pro, more

40% off

Load up on Peet’s K-Cups and Dunkin’ ground beans from under $4 at Amazon (up to 40% off)

From $4 Learn More