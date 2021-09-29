eufy’s new SoloCam E20 packs a weatherproof, wire-free build at $70 (Save 30%), more from $60

eufyHome via Amazon is now offering its SoloCam E20 Smart Home Security Camera for $69.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code EUFY8130 at checkout. Usually fetching $100, you’re looking at 30% in savings alongside a new all-time low at $10 under the previous discount we saw once before. Sporting 1080p recording, this eufy SoloCam arrives with a standalone design that pairs right to your Wi-Fi. Its IP65 weatherproof build is designed to withstand the elements and pairs with a built-in battery that makes installation simple. On-device AI drives the motion detection and alerts, and you’re also looking at local storage for some added security. Dive into our launch coverage of the SoloCam lineup before checking out the other discounts from $60 down below.

First up, be sure to go check out this week’s selection of discounted Anker accessories for your smartphone starting at $13. Then turn your attention to this ongoing series of eufy markdowns for other areas of your smart home, including deadbolts and more. Not to mention, the debut of the first Blink Video Doorbell that dropped yesterday alongside new floodlight and solar panel mounts.

Anker eufy SoloCam E20 features:

Capture everything that’s happening around your home in crisp 1080p resolution. SoloCam is a one-time purchase. There are no monthly fees or hidden costs. Everything is done on-device for complete security and transparency. The on-device AI only alerts you when people walk into view, reducing false alerts triggered by passing animals or swaying tree branches.

