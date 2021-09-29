Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

New World has been in development for quite some time, but it’s finally here. The game officially launched yesterday, and New World is now out in the wild with all being able to play it. So, what all does the game have in store for new players, and what can returning gamers expect? Let’s take a closer look at some mechanics, functions, and more below.

New World is finally available to PC gamers worldwide. Players begin shipwrecked on Aeternum where “the fundamental laws of life and death are broken.” This delivers a unique play experience where you’ll have to fight, forage, and forge as you explore and conquer the island, discovering its interesting mysteries the entire way. Given that it’s a massively multiplayer online game (MMO), you’ll be able to band together in factions with other players to fight for control of the map. However, those who prefer to run by themselves can also enjoy solo playthrough or smaller groups.

“More than 1 million players have already set foot in Aeternum during our Beta tests, and today we are thrilled to welcome even more adventurers into New World,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games. “New World’s epic battles, skill-based combat, beautiful setting, and deep crafting and progression make it a game you can really get lost in. And because Aeternum is a living world, created to change and evolve over time, today is only the beginning—we have so much more in store for players.”

Real-time action combat is waiting for you in New World

New World is a unique landscape that brings many unique features to the table. It’s a real-time action combat game that also uses skill-based mechanics. Every swing, dodge, and block maters. There are centuries of death and revival on the island, and it’s filled with horrid creatures. You’ll “hone” your weapon and combat skill to survive, but the real fight comes when you face other real-world players with combat experience including:

Epic siege warfare on a massive scale, with up to 100 players on the battlefield at once. The outcome of each war determines which company of players controls contested territories or settlements – and the resources they contain. Outpost Rush: Teams of 20 players from two competing factions fight for control of fortifications and resources in this max-level instanced game mode that combines player vs. environment and player vs. player combat.

No classes are available in New World, as you’ll develop characters in unique ways

Many games, like Destiny, offer classes to choose from that have unique skill trees to follow. Well, New World breaks the mold here and has a classless progression system that gives you, the player, the freedom to choose what path you go down. This comes from developing your character by picking a weapon, whether blade, power, or magic, and then utilizing the deep crafting system to customize a house and more.

Prime members get exclusive in-game content, while all can purchase and play

New World is available to purchase now with the standard edition costing $39.99 and the deluxe version, which has exclusive armor and hatchet skins, a house pet, and emote set, will cost $49.99. Prime members will get a Pirate Pack now through November 1, which includes a skin and emote as well as $4.99 of in-game currency.

