Rid your home of winter viruses: Germ Guardian air purifiers from $64 at Amazon (Up to 20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off GermGuardian HEPA Air Purifiers. You can score the Germ Guardian 4-in-1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier for $67.99 shipped. Originally $100, it more typically sells int he $85 range and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in the last year or more. Designed to reduce “up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens” this is a great way to protect your family’s air quality all year round. UV-C lighting helps to kill airborne viruses floating around in the winter months alongside an activated charcoal filter to minimize odors. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. Head below for even more Gold Box air purifier deals. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at the LEVOIT LV-H128 Air Purifier at $45 shipped. This is quite a popular option on Amazon for smaller rooms with up to 161-square feet of coverage and a tight enough form-factor to move it around as needed. 

But you’ll also find some additional options on sale in today’s Gold Box from Germ Guardian starting from just under $64 shipped, all of which are marked down at least 20% from the going rates as well. 

We are also tracing a solid offer on this 2-pack of LEVOIT air purifiers at up to 28% off and be sure to check out the brand’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier as well. Then dive into these ongoing price drops we spotted on the HomeKit-ready Eve Room at $90 and the Qingping Air Monitor Lite that also includes support for Apple’s smart home platform. 

More on the Germ Guardian 4-in-1 Air Purifier:

  • 4 IN 1 AIR PURIFIER FOR HOME True HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air
  • KILLS GERMS UV C light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds
  • TRAPS ALLERGENS Pre filter traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles while extending the life of the HEPA filter. Bulb wattage is 55W.

