Score a 2-pack of LEVOIT air purifiers at up to 28% off, or this Alexa-enabled one at low of $80

-
AmazonHome GoodsLevoit
Save 28% From $80

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifiers for $121.80 shipped. These normally go for $170, with today’s 28% discount marking not only the largest savings we’ve tracked, but also a new Amazon low. Designed specifically to tackle pet dander, smoke, germs, allergens, and other particulate matter, these LEVOIT air purifiers are a compelling choice for anyone looking to score some extra flu-season protection before it hits. They employ a 3-stage HEPA filtration system that can clean a room’s air up to four times an hour, so it’s suitable for high-traffic areas of the home as well. Plus, the “ultra-silent” 25dB operation means you won’t have any distracting whirring to deal with. Comes backed by a 3-year warranty. See more below.

Just need a single air purifier? Well, the LEVOIT Core 200S H13 with Alexa is currently down to $79.97 shipped. These usually sell for $90, but today you can take advantage of a rare discount that matches the all-time low. This one is able to tackle smaller rooms with total air purification happening up to 5-times an hour. It also employs a low-noise operation at just 24dB, as well as Alexa integration so you can set timers, schedules, or change the fan speed with a simple voice command.

Before you go, we’ve tracked a few other deals today you might be interested in, like this sleek brushed nickel matte black faucet for 33% off, some trusty Tide laundry detergent for just $8, plus the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum for up to $260 off. Of course, you can find all of these deals and more tucked away in our home goods guide, so pop on over if you’re on the hunt for anything for the kitchen, closet, garage, and more.

LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier features:

  • Circulating room air over 4 times per hour to achieve rapid purification
  • It is comfortable and cozy for rest & relaxation on the brighter setting
  • Built-in Replacement Indicator lets you know that you need to replace the filter

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Levoit

About the Author

Polaroid Now i-Type instant camera nears all-time low a...
This 11-piece NutriChef nonstick cookware set is a bree...
Rustle up some grub on this Caribou portable camp stove...
Just $14 will score you this popular 27-inch dual monit...
Pick up the Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bi...
Gotrax’s GKS electric kids scooter goes up to 7.5...
JBL CLUB 700 Wireless Headphones take $140 dive to new ...
Bosch’s 12-piece jigsaw blade set replenishes you...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $150

Levoit’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier now available with launch discount

$130 Learn More
Save now

This 11-piece NutriChef nonstick cookware set is a breeze to clean at low of $71

$71 Learn More
New low

Rustle up some grub on this Caribou portable camp stove at low of $116.50 (Save 21%)

$116.50 Learn More
Save 53%

Just $14 will score you this popular 27-inch dual monitor mount at 53% off, more from $12.50

From $12.50 Learn More
Save 40%

Pick up the Amazon Basics 100-piece drill and driver bit set at new low of $20.50 (Save 40%)

$20.50 Learn More
Reg. $130

Gotrax’s GKS electric kids scooter goes up to 7.5MPH at $100 on Amazon (Reg. $130)

$100 Learn More
Coming soon

Here are all of LEGO’s upcoming freebies for October – Gryffindor Dorms, more

Freebies Learn More
Save $140

JBL CLUB 700 Wireless Headphones take $140 dive to new all-time low of $60

$60 Learn More