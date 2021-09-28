Score a 2-pack of LEVOIT air purifiers at up to 28% off, or this Alexa-enabled one at low of $80

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifiers for $121.80 shipped. These normally go for $170, with today’s 28% discount marking not only the largest savings we’ve tracked, but also a new Amazon low. Designed specifically to tackle pet dander, smoke, germs, allergens, and other particulate matter, these LEVOIT air purifiers are a compelling choice for anyone looking to score some extra flu-season protection before it hits. They employ a 3-stage HEPA filtration system that can clean a room’s air up to four times an hour, so it’s suitable for high-traffic areas of the home as well. Plus, the “ultra-silent” 25dB operation means you won’t have any distracting whirring to deal with. Comes backed by a 3-year warranty. See more below.

Just need a single air purifier? Well, the LEVOIT Core 200S H13 with Alexa is currently down to $79.97 shipped. These usually sell for $90, but today you can take advantage of a rare discount that matches the all-time low. This one is able to tackle smaller rooms with total air purification happening up to 5-times an hour. It also employs a low-noise operation at just 24dB, as well as Alexa integration so you can set timers, schedules, or change the fan speed with a simple voice command.

Before you go, we’ve tracked a few other deals today you might be interested in, like this sleek brushed nickel matte black faucet for 33% off, some trusty Tide laundry detergent for just $8, plus the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum for up to $260 off. Of course, you can find all of these deals and more tucked away in our home goods guide, so pop on over if you’re on the hunt for anything for the kitchen, closet, garage, and more.

LEVOIT HEPA Air Purifier features:

Circulating room air over 4 times per hour to achieve rapid purification

It is comfortable and cozy for rest & relaxation on the brighter setting

Built-in Replacement Indicator lets you know that you need to replace the filter

