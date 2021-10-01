Amazon offers up to 50% off paint sets and more for your at home art projects from $8

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Arteza Amazon storefront (96% positive in the last 12 months) is offering up to 50% off its office supplies and adult art sets. With deals from just under $8 Prime shipped, this is a great chance to score some new office supplies or to refresh your at-home painting kit. There are event some paint pens and brush markers on tap here today with deep discounts for your upcoming DIY projects and more. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.
Arteza Gold Box deals:
*** Note: Watch out for Subscribe & Save options on some of the listing pages to drop the prices down slightly more. And remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries.
- 60-pack Gouache Paints $23 (Reg. $45)
- 12-pack Metallic Gouache Paints $8 (Reg. $17)
- 20-pack Acrylic Paint Pens $18.50 (Reg. $27)
- 12-pack Acrylic Paints$9.50 (Reg. $18)
- 24-pack Gouache Paints $11.50 (Reg. $25)
- And even more…
And if you need a new workstation, we have opkenty of notable offers to browse through. Starting with today’s VIVO standing desk and riser sale with deals from $48, we also have offers available on this 39-inch folding desk at just $33.50 shipped (40% off) as well as a series Flexispot motorized standing desks and more from $170. Just be sure to browse through Monoprice’s Monopalooza event for even more desk discounts.
More on the Arteza Gouache Paint:
- 24 Vibrant Colors of Gouache Artist Paint: Our gouache paint has a high level of pigment content, which gives artists the opportunity to blend their own color mixes.
- Rich and Opaque Coverage: The opacity of our professional gouache paint lends itself to layering beautifully. We formulated our paint set so that a little bit goes a long way.
- Nontoxic Viscous Formula: It’s important to us that all of our products, including our artist gouache set, is completely toxin-free.
