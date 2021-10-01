Amazon offers up to 50% off paint sets and more for your at home art projects from $8

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Arteza Amazon storefront (96% positive in the last 12 months) is offering up to 50% off its office supplies and adult art sets. With deals from just under $8 Prime shipped, this is a great chance to score some new office supplies or to refresh your at-home painting kit. There are event some paint pens and brush markers on tap here today with deep discounts for your upcoming DIY projects and more. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Arteza Gold Box deals:

*** Note: Watch out for Subscribe & Save options on some of the listing pages to drop the prices down slightly more. And remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries.

And if you need a new workstation, we have opkenty of notable offers to browse through. Starting with today’s VIVO standing desk and riser sale with deals from $48, we also have offers available on this 39-inch folding desk at just $33.50 shipped (40% off) as well as a series Flexispot motorized standing desks and more from $170. Just be sure to browse through Monoprice’s Monopalooza event for even more desk discounts.

More on the Arteza Gouache Paint:

24 Vibrant Colors of Gouache Artist Paint: Our gouache paint has a high level of pigment content, which gives artists the opportunity to blend their own color mixes.

Rich and Opaque Coverage: The opacity of our professional gouache paint lends itself to layering beautifully. We formulated our paint set so that a little bit goes a long way.

Nontoxic Viscous Formula: It’s important to us that all of our products, including our artist gouache set, is completely toxin-free.

