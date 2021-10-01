VIVO standing desks, risers, more up to 51% off today with deals from $48

Today only, Woot is offering up to 51% off a range VIVO standing desks, converters, and more starting from $48. One standout is the VIVO 32-inch Dual Standing Adjustable Desk Riser for $82.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. originally $170, it sells for closer to $120 or so at Amazon where it has never dropped below $110. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a great chance to get into the standing desk game. This option drops a 32-inch riser on your existing desktop with a dual tier system for a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and more. It comes up anywhere between 6- and 17-inches of the table top with a 33-pound weight capacity, and “little to no assembly right out of the box.” Head below for even more deals.

If a full on desk riser is a bit much for you, something like this Nulaxy Ergonomic Laptop Stand might do the trick. This one can double as your standard, sitting laptop stand, but can also elevate your laptop or MacBook as much as 17-inches off the desktop. At $62 shipped on Amazon, it’s also a more affordable solution overall.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s VIVO Woot sale for additional deals on standing desks, standard home office options, and even some desks for the kids, all of which starts from $48.

We are still tracking a solid offer on this 39-inch folding desk at just $33.50 shipped (40% off) as well as a host of Flexispot motorized standing desks, converters, and more from $170. Just be sure to hit up Monoprice’s Monopalooza event for even more desk deals and then go slap a DeskCycle Mini Exercise Bike under one of them while they are on sale.

More on the VIVO 32-inch Dual Standing Desk Riser:

Enhance your work experience with DESK-V000VS, VIVO’s compact height adjustable desk riser. This dual-tiered platform sits on top of your current desk and gives you the benefit of standing or sitting on demand. The keyboard tray is removable for user preference. Transitioning between sitting and standing throughout the long work day provides numerous health benefits for the body, such as increased blood flow and reduced aches and pains.

