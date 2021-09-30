Work from anywhere with this 39-inch folding desk at just $33.50 shipped (40% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE 39-inch Folding Desk for $33.59 shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $22 off the typical rate there and is within $0.60 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you have the flexibility to work from anywhere, why not take full advantage of that with a foldable desk that can travel with you? This unit expands to create a 39-inch surface that’s bound to make remote work days more comfortable. Once you’re ready to move on, this unit can be easily folded to fit well in a wide variety of vehicles. Four hooks can be found along each side, making it a cinch to stow headphones, earbuds, and the list goes on.

If you decide to stick with your current setup and don’t have a way to hang up your headphones, this under-desk holder might be worth grabbing at under $6 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page 5% off coupon. It can keep not just one, but two pairs of headphones nearby. Best of all, you can mount it using included screws or double-sided adhesive tape.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at the deal we spotted earlier on an extended RGB mouse pad for $6.50. After that, be sure to peek at these universal game controller wall mounts at $3 each alongside Satechi’s 100W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $56. And speaking of home office upgrades, these meross smart HomeKit floor and desk lamps are now priced from $40.

VASAGLE 39-inch Folding Desk features:

Add the adjustable feet, unfold the frame, snap in the tabletop, hang up the hooks, and you’re done. Yup—that’s it. Setting up this computer desk might just be the easiest thing you do all week

Need a desk to get work done, but are short on space? Simply close up this folding writing desk when not in use and you’ll have your space back, making it ideal for small nooks or bedroom offices

