Snag a genuine leather AirPods case with carabiner for $6 Prime shipped (33% off)

Fintie (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Genuine Leather AirPods Case for $5.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Add a layer of protection to Apple’s first- or second-generation AirPods with this genuine leather case from Fintie. It’s available in three colorways, including black, brown, and gray. An included carabiner makes it easy to to attach to a backpack, belt loop, and the list goes on. A slim design prevents this unit from interfering with Apple’s Wireless Charging Case for AirPods.
Forfeit leather in favor of retro with this iPod-inspired elago AirPods case at $6 Prime shipped. Each time you pull out an earbud you’ll be greeted by an iPod-like click wheel design, which is a throwback that many of us can personally appreciate. Like the deal above, you’ll also get a carabiner that will make it easier than ever to take your AirPods with you.
Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also enjoy some of the other deals we’ve unraveled lately. Examples include Wali’s $10 monitor desk mount, this Bluetooth iPad keyboard for $10, and even the JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker at $55. Once you’re done checking those out, swing by today’s smartphone accessories roundup.
Fintie Genuine Leather AirPods Case features:
- Designed exclusively for AirPods, Snugly fits your AirPods 2 & 1 without adhesive tape.
- Made of genuine leather and soft non-scratch microfiber interior, which protect your AirPods from scratch, dirt and impacts.
- Portable and easy for you to carry the case with the detachable carabiner. Perfect for outdoor activities like walking, hiking, climbing, biking etc.
