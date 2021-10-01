Smartphone Accessories: iWalk MagSafe Battery Pack $19 (Reg. $35), more

iWALK Direct (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack for $19.24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 30KD8VT6 and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $35, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this model. Designed to be used with iPhone 12 and newer, this battery attaches to your phone through MagSafe, easily delivering 7.5W wireless charging speeds without having to plug anything in. However, if you need extra juice, there’s 18W USB-C PD input and output that you can connect to your phone with a Lighting to USB-C cable.

Mag-Safe Wireless Charger:Specifically for iPhone 12 wireless charging with unique Mag-Suction technology (stronger magnetic and nano adsorption) make charging easy. Fast Wireless Charging: Wireless portable charger support 7.5W iPhone 12 fast wireless charging.Also supports 5W,10W and 15W Max wireless charging and USB-C 18W PD input and output.

