Begin building your iPad workstation with this Bluetooth keyboard at $10 (Save 23%)

An OMOTON-authorized seller at Amazon is offering its Bluetooth iPad Keyboard for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Embrace a sleek iPad setup with this highly-affordable Bluetooth keyboard. It’s made specifically with iOS in mind, which is abundantly clear by the iPad-friendly function keys along the top. This provides quick access for the Home screen, brightness adjustments, Spotlight, and the list goes on. It is also ready to pair with an iPhone as well.

If you’re looking to leave touchscreen typing in the rearview mirror, now’s a great time to clean your iPad’s display. This task will be a cinch with Sprayway’s Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner Wipes. For just $2 Prime shipped you’ll be ready to remove smudges on a multitude of different occasions with a total of 20 wipes included.

Why stop there when VIVO standing desks and more are up to 51% off? You can also snag Belkin’s 2021 MagSafe Car Vent Mount PRO at $36.50 then shop today’s list of smartphone accessory deals. Finally, be sure to also scope out this 39-inch folding desk at just $33.50 alongside the DeskCycle Mini Exercise Bike for $149.

OMOTON Bluetooth iPad Keyboard features:

  • Broad Compatibility: Compatible with All iPad, such as iPad 9th 8th 7th generation 10.2, iPad Air 4 10.9, iPad Pro 11/12.9, iPad Mini etc
  • Stable Connection: The advanced Bluetooth wireless technology ensures a reliable, powerful connection that won’t drop between iPad and keyboard within the range up to 33 ft/ 10 m.
  • Slim and Portable: This portable keyboard can be easily stored into all bags and briefcases

