Spigen PowerArc 15000mAh Portable Charger with 30W delivery now $20 (Reg. up to $70)

PowerArc (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Spigen PowerArc ArcPack 15000mAh 60W Portable Charger for just $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently fetching $100 direct from Spigen, this model has typically sat in the $70 range at Amazon where it is now matching the all-time low at up to 67% off the going rate. You’re looking at up to 30W charging speeds via USB-C alongside support for 25W PPS charging and a legacy USB-A port option. It has a 15000mAh battery inside of its aluminum housing and it even ships with an extended 2-year warranty. Head below for more deals. 

If you think you can get away with a lighter and more compact power bank, take a look at the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank. This one drops the battery power down to 10000mAh, but you’re also only spending $16.50 Prime shipped on it, and it’s among the most popular options on Amazon. Just make sure you swing by this week’s Amazon Anker sale for additional charging and power bank deals starting from just $13 alongside some of the brand’s newer MagSafe gear. 

Then head over to our smartphone accessories hub for additional offers including everything in this morning’s roundup, this offer on Belkin’s 2021 MagSafe iPhone 12/13 Car Vent Mount PRO, and OMOTON’s MagSafe Charging Stand at 50% off the going rate, just to name a few. 

More on the Spigen PowerArc ArcPack 15000mAh Portable Charger:

  • Ultra Fast Charging in a portable charger: Charge your phone at extreme speeds up to 30W Power Delivery via USB-C Port. For iPhone, it can charge up to 50% from 0% in just 30 mins.(Seperate USB C to Lightning Cable is required)
  • Charging 3 at once: It’s equipped with 2 USB Type C Power Delivery enabled ports as well as 1 USB Type A Port. Charge your latest power hungry devices with the USB Type C Port and other legacy devices via USB A Port. (Caution: Please be sure to unplug all cables when not in use)

