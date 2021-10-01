SYLVANIA Gold Box light bulb deals from $3: Edison-style, smart, outdoor, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off SYLVANIA smart bulbs, standard lighting, and more. one notable offer is on the 6-pack of SYLVANIA LED TruWave Natural Series A19 Light Bulbs for $10.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 28% off the going rate and within cents of the Amazon all-time low. These 450 lumen bulbs bring that exposed filament-style to your setup with dimming features and a lifespan of 15,000 hours with a 5-year warranty. “TruWave Technology creates a nurturing environment for your family by filling your home with light most like the sun’s natural light.” Head below for more deals.

You can, however, save even more with a 6-pack of Amazon’s 40W Equivalent Dimmable A19 bulbs at just over $8 Prime shipped. The lifespan isn’t quite as long at 10,000 hours, but the additional savings might be worth the trade off for some folks.

Just make sure to browse through the rest of today’s SYLVANIA Gold Box event for deals starts from just under $3 Prime shipped including various shapes and sizes as well as some light trips and even a few smart options.

Then go dive into Govee’s latest RGB smart lighting sale for deals from $13 alongside all of these TP-Link Kasa offers including smart bulbs, switches, and more. Head over to our smart home hub for additional offers including the ecobee4 HomeKit thermostat and the Google Nest Hub.

More on the SYLVANIA LED TruWave A19 Light Bulbs:

Make your home a place of comfort with better light that minimizes unnecessary blue light and eye-strain. With 800 lumens of brightness and a color temperature of 2700K, see the clear difference TruWave technology can make in your home.

SYLVANIA TruWave Technology creates a nurturing environment for your family by filling your home with light most like the Sun’s Natural Light.

