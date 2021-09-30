TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Color Dimmable Light Bulb 2-pack now $18 (Reg. $25) + more from $10

-
28% off From $10

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Changing Dimmable Light Bulbs for $17.95 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly up to $25, these bulbs have dropped down the $19 and $20 range several times this year and are now at the lowest price we can find and among the best we have tracked on Amazon. With no hub-required, this is a quick and easy way to add some color-changing smart bulbs to your setup for less than $20. Alexa and Google Assistant voice command-ready, they can provide various white lighting temperatures as well as millions of other colors alongside scheduling and timer action for both convenience and to lighten that monthly energy bill. Be sure to head below for more TP-Link Kasa smart home gear deals. 

More TP-Link smart home gear deals:

This morning we also spotted a $50 price drop on the Siri-ready ecobee SmartThermostat as well as a solid deal on the AcuRite Iris Wi-Fi weather monitoring station, but you’ll find even more in our smart home deal hub. Offers there include the Google Nest Hub, all of these meross smart HomeKit floor and desk lamps from $40, and Lenovo’s 21-inch Assistant-powered Smart Frame

Multicolor & Auto White: Dimmable 16 million colors and warm to cool whites(2500K-6500K). Set your bulb to automatically adjust its color temperature to match natural light patterns from dawn to dusk. Explore endless lighting possibilities to create your favorite light effects for everything from a dinner party to a late-night study session. Great for holiday decorations.

TP-Link

