Add this smart RGB light kit to your car for under $13 Prime shipped (20% off)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Esky Smart Car Interior RGB Strip Light Kit for $12.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer is in fact 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you love RGB lighting and want to breathe new life into your car, this kit will certainly do the trick. It’s conveniently powered by the DC outlet in your vehicle, allowing you to be up and running in minutes. Not only can settings be adjusted using the included remote, but a smartphone can also get the job done using an app. You’ll get four strip lights in total, each of which can be easily mounted using the included 3M adhesive tape.

Esky Smart Car Interior RGB Strip Light Kit features:

To cater for more vehicle types, the car interior light strip boasts upgraded 2 lines connecting 4 longer strip lights, which comes with strong 3M adhesive tape on the back for easier hidden installation, always keeping your car clean and tidy. Better still, an extra 3m long 3M adhesive tape is provided for occasional wrong installation or reinstallation.

Why sacrifice the recreational fun for safe driving? You deserve to own both. Just stick the unique and stylish controller on an area close to you, then you can easily control the light color and brightness, and enjoy synchronized music lighting mode. Or you can control this car atmosphere light strip through a downloaded duocol strip APP.

