ecobee3 lite HomeKit Thermostat falls to lowest price of the year at $120 (Save 29%)

Amazon is now offering the ecobee3 lite SmartThermostat for $120 shipped. Normally fetching $169, you’re looking at the best Amazon price of the year with today’s offer beating previous new condition discounts by $10. With cooler weather rolling in, today’s ecobee 3 lite discount arrives at the perfect time to set up a smart climate control system through fall and winter. Alongside just being able to keep your home a comfortable temperature, there’s also the added perk of energy savings thanks to the scheduling and automation features. Not to mention, support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the touchscreen-centric design. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $48 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized heating schedule as we head into fall and then even cooler weather come winter.

While there are plenty of discounts in our smart home guide to start off the week, two stand out in particular. Right now, both the Google Nest Mini and Amazon Echo Dot have been marked down to $25 each, letting you upgrade an Assistant or Alexa setup at some of the most affordable prices of the year.

ecobee3 lite features:

Sleek design and elevated comfort meet impactful energy savings. Save up to 23% annually on heating and cooling costs with ecobee3 lite, the smart thermostat that helps you live smarter and save more. Get a new handle on control and convenience. Manage your comfort from anywhere with the ecobee app on your iOS or Android mobile device. Compared to a hold of 72°F. Occupancy detection manages temperature automatically.

