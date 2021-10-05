Grace your office with a Citizen Gallery Wall Clock from $31: Silver-tone, outdoor, smart, more

Amazon is now offering the Citizen CC2013 Gallery Wall Clock for $67.79 shipped. Regularly around $100 these days at Amazon, this on fetches $160 at Macy’s and more like $144 on eBay. Today’s deal is a 2021 Amazon low and the best price we can find. Ideal for the man cave, home office, or anywhere you want to add a nice accent piece, this is a 13.5-inch wall clock featuring a built-in hygrometer, thermometer, and second-hand sub eyes with luminescent dial accents. It runs on a pair of not-included AA batteries with a printed sliver and black dial and Citizen silver-tone frame. Head below for more Citizen wall clocks from $31.

More Citizen wall clock deals:

Prefer the time on your wrist instead? Check out this morning’s all-time low on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with the new BioActive sensor. Then dive into our home goods guide for deep deals on kitchenware, home furniture upgrades, and this morning’s Gold Box FoodSaver vacuum sealer deal. Just be sure to hit up our coverage of the new Shark WANDVAC PRO and the (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers as well as the Pottery Barn x Peanuts Halloween collection while you’re at it. 

Citizen Gallery silver-tone circular wall clock with printed silver and black dial with hygrometer, thermometer and second-hand sub dials with luminescent dial accents. Silver-tone frame with printed silver & black dial. Features hygrometer, thermometer and second-hand sub eyes with luminescent dial accents. 

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
