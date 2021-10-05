Grace your office with a Citizen Gallery Wall Clock from $31: Silver-tone, outdoor, smart, more

Amazon is now offering the Citizen CC2013 Gallery Wall Clock for $67.79 shipped. Regularly around $100 these days at Amazon, this on fetches $160 at Macy’s and more like $144 on eBay. Today’s deal is a 2021 Amazon low and the best price we can find. Ideal for the man cave, home office, or anywhere you want to add a nice accent piece, this is a 13.5-inch wall clock featuring a built-in hygrometer, thermometer, and second-hand sub eyes with luminescent dial accents. It runs on a pair of not-included AA batteries with a printed sliver and black dial and Citizen silver-tone frame. Head below for more Citizen wall clocks from $31.

More Citizen wall clock deals:

More on the Citizen CC2013 Gallery Wall Clock:

Citizen Gallery silver-tone circular wall clock with printed silver and black dial with hygrometer, thermometer and second-hand sub dials with luminescent dial accents. Silver-tone frame with printed silver & black dial. Features hygrometer, thermometer and second-hand sub eyes with luminescent dial accents.

