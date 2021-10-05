This sleek high-pressure shower head refreshes your bathroom for $17.50 (Save 30%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
30% off $17.50

NearMoon (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-inch High-Pressure Shower Head for $17.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to modernize your bathroom, this shower head is an affordable and easy-to-achieve solution. It boasts an ultra-thin design, spans eight inches in size, and is entirely made of stainless steel. In addition to the shower head itself you will also get an 8-inch arm. Installation is comprised of just three steps and takes “less than 10 minutes.”

Further streamline your shower with when applying today’s savings towards a HotelSpa Shower Dispenser at $10 Prime shipped. It’s made with soap, shampoo, lotion, and conditioner in mind, ensuring it will work well with most of the things you already keep in the shower. It can be mounted using screws or with a double-sided adhesive strip.

Some other ways you can upgrade the look of your home range from Citizen’s Gallery Wall Clock from $31, this Walker Edison Slatted Dark Walnut TV Stand at $195.50, and even a matte black or brushed nickel pull-down kitchen faucet for $46.50. Oh, and don’t forget that this high-pressure dual shower head is down to $23 Prime shipped.

NearMoon 8-inch High-Pressure Shower Head features:

  • NearMoon Shower Head is ultra-slim and stylish with 8 inch. The combination of ultra-thin and air-in technology leads to strong and high pressure. You will have the Rainfall experience like full and dynamic massage to your skin that you’ve never had.
  • The NearMoon Rain shower head is made of high quality solid 100% stainless steel and chrome finished, durable with the highest rust resistance and long service life. Forget the traditional plastic shower head, forget the inferior quality.The 90 self-cleaning silicone nozzles let you worry free of the hard water and scale.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Add this smart RGB light kit to your car for under $13 ...
Bring home a 100+ inch display: Android Anker projector...
DJI’s all-new FPV Drone sees first discount at $1...
Caseology’s 4-pack of clear AirTag Sticker Skins ...
UGREEN’s aluminum Type-C/USB-A SATA enclosure plu...
Grow your own veggies: AeroGarden Farm 12XL with Alexa ...
Grace your office with a Citizen Gallery Wall Clock fro...
Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Re...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Upgrade to a high-pressure dual shower head at $23 Prime shipped (20% off)

$23 Learn More
20% off

Add this smart RGB light kit to your car for under $13 Prime shipped (20% off)

Under $13 Learn More
Save 25%

LEGO’s new Advent Calendars see first price cuts from $22: Star Wars, Marvel, more

From $22 Learn More
$200 off

Bring home a 100+ inch display: Android Anker projectors from $200 shipped (Up to $200 off)

$200+ Learn More

Reebok x Ghostbusters Collection features five new footwear styles you will love

Learn More
First discount

DJI’s all-new FPV Drone sees first discount at $100 off with bundled goggles

$100 off Learn More

Book Review: ‘The Apollo Murders’ by Chris Hadfield

Save now

Save $100 on AirPods Max and finally try out Apple’s flagship ANC headphones

$100 off Learn More