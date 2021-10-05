Hisense 2021 ULED 75-inch 4K Android Smart TV hits Amazon low at $995 (Up to $399 off), more

Amazon is now offering the 75-inch 2021 model Hisense ULED 4K Premium Quantum Dot QLED Android Smart TV for $994.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Originally $1,394 and currently fetching $1,050 at Best Buy, today’s offer is up to $399 off the original listing, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. An affordable way to bring home a 4K Ultra HD 75-inch panel, this is one supports Dolby Atmos and Vision tech with an included voice remote and built-in Google Assistant commands. This Android TV provides direct access to all streaming services and thousands of apps alongside four HDMI inputs, USB ports, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy and Amazon offers a “100 day risk-free trial” with purchase here. More details below. 

If you don’t need all 75-inches, you can save significantly with the smaller capacities. All of which are marked down slightly right now including the 50-inch model at $500 or the larger 55- and 65-inch variants below alongside some other ongoing 4K TV deals:

The dive into our home theater deal hub for some accessories and audio upgrades. Offers there include the Bose Solo Soundbar Series II, but you’ll also find launch coverage for the new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars with Dolby Atmos as well as Sony’s new wearable speaker and wireless transmitter that pairs its ANC headsets with a TV

More on the Hisense ULED 4K QLED Android Smart TV:

  • 100 Day No Regrets Guarantee – Buy and Try a 2021 ULED TV with full confidence thanks to a 100 day risk-free trial.
  • 4K ULED: Like great, but better. The 75U6G has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be.
  • Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: See over one billion shades. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant colors than a regular LCD TV. We could get into the science. But it’s a lot easier to say it makes every day look like the 4th of July.

