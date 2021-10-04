Sony intros new wearable speaker and wireless transmitter that pairs its ANC headsets with a TV

Roughly two years after Sony announced its first wearable speaker, the company is back with its most powerful offering yet. It wields support for Dolby Atmos in addition to the company’s unique 360 Spatial Sound technology. This paves the way for users to take a photo of their ear using Sony’s Personalizer app to analyze hearing characteristics by “estimating the ear’s 3D shape.” Sony has also released a low-latency wireless transmitter that acts as a middleman between its popular Bluetooth headphones and most TVs. Not only does it work with the company’s new wearable speaker, but also XM3, XM4, and many other models of Sony headphones. Continue reading to learn more.

Sony’s latest wearable speaker supports Dolby Atmos

The new SRS-NS7 wearable speaker from Sony is the first of its kind to deliver support for Dolby Atmos. Unfortunately, with the caveat that this feature only works when paired with BRAVIA XR television models or a smartphone. As with Sony’s other wearable speakers, this unit is paired using Bluetooth.

Other standout features include an IPX4 splash-resistant design, 12-hour battery life, a built-in microphone for taking phone calls, and more. SRS-NS7 is available for pre-order now, with the first batch of shipments slated to go out on November 1. Pricing is set at $299.99.

“The SRS-NS7 transforms the way customers experience their favorite Dolby Atmos® movies thanks to Sony’s unique 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer. With powerful audio, long-lasting battery, and an extremely comfortable design, this product is made for non-stop entertainment,” said Tyler Ishida, Deputy President for Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc.

Wireless transmitter breathes new life into Sony’s popular headphones

Folks that have already invested in a pair of Sony’s ANC headphones like XM3, XM4, and many others will now be able to easily pair with most TVs using the company’s new WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter. It is connected to a television using an Optical Audio cable and is powered via USB-C. Pricing is set at $59.99, and like Sony’s new wearable speaker, it will be released on November 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

Sony’s latest wearable speaker could be a nice way to sidestep the complexity of a home theater audio system. It can also help some folks forego the cluttered look that a soundbar and other equipment can bring. While $299.99 is far from inexpensive, the same can be said for most home theater audio systems that support Dolby Atmos.

I personally find the new WLA-NS7 wireless transmitter to be more intriguing, since it has the potential to breathe new life into Sony’s popular Bluetooth headphones. By offering up low-latency connectivity to a TV, new and existing owners of XM3, XM4, and many other pairs of Sony headphones will now have an easy way to enjoy content on the big screen without disturbing anyone around them.

