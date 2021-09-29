Two new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars arrive with Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, more

A couple of new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars are now up for grabs, and both feature Dolby Atmos. In terms of audio, these units are differentiated by 2.1- and 3.1.2-channel sound. The entry-level model offers up to 240W of maximum output power, while the upgraded unit more than doubles that at 600W. Both soundbars support HDMI eARC to deliver the “full effect of advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos.” Dual HDMI inputs could help buyers spend less time behind the television when connecting game consoles, streaming media players, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars wield several handy features

In addition to AirPlay 2 and Dolby Atmos support, both of the latest soundbars from Philips wield support for Play-Fi. This paves the way for quickly adding other Play-Fi speakers down the line to create “surround sound without cables, dongles, or wires.” Not only does Philips cater to Apple users with support for AirPlay 2, each soundbar can also be paired with an Alexa or Assistant device and used as a speaker.

Both of the new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars have three HDMI ports along the back. Two ports can be used as inputs with 4K passthrough support to a compatible television. The 3.1.2-channel soundbar comes with wall brackets that allow you to free up space and deliver a more modern look.

Pricing and availability

Pricing for the new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars starts with the 2.1-channel model at $399.99. The upgraded 3.1.2-channel unit ratchets things up to $599.99. No matter which offering catches your eye, neither will ship until the official October 1 release date. Thankfully that’s just a couple of days away.

9to5Toys’ Take

While competitors with Dolby Atmos support can be found at a lower price, most of which forfeit AirPlay 2 integration. Granted, this can be added with an Apple TV and is a technology that is often integrated in modern smart TVs, but a direct connection to the soundbar could streamline the process in some situations.

Clean and modern designs for both of the new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars will arguably make each of these a solid pick for anyone trying to avoid a cluttered setup. HDMI eARC support and the ability to pair with Alexa or Assistant also make the case as to why these could serve as a nice upgrade for a home theater that’s currently feeling a bit out of date.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!