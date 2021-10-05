JBL’s AirPods-like earbuds and headphones now start from $30 at Amazon (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones for $59.95 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $100, this is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on JBL’s more affordable AirPods competitor. Available in black or white at the discounted rate, the JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds provide up to 25-hours of battery life with the included case and USB-C charging. You’ll also find JBL’s “Dual Connect” that “gives you the choice to seamlessly enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

More JBL Tune headphone deals:

But if you prefer to go the Apple route, we are still tracking some great deals on AirPods starting from $109 shipped. Over in our headphones guide, you’ll also find deals on the all-new Beats Studio Buds, offers on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds, and much more.

More on the JBL Tune 225TWS:

JBL PURE BASS SOUND: Powering festivals and concerts around the world for decades, now JBL brings your own world to life with incredible Pure Bass sound in these wireless earbuds

WIRELESS IN STYLE: Experience total freedom with no cords with the True Wireless JBL Tune 225TWS earbuds. With 6 different colors, you’ll be able to find the perfect pair of earbuds to match exactly who you are

UP TO 25 HOURS BATTERY (5 plus 20): these earphones have enough battery to last all day and all night. Keep your own private concert going for as long as you can keep up

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!