Tested: A closer look at Spigen’s iPhone 13 MagSafe-ready Armor Case with Air Cushion

For the latest 9to5Toys Tested review we take a hands-on look at the new Spigen iPhone 13 Mag Armor Case. Spigen is among the best third-party brands out there with affordable options for Apple’s new handsets every year, and the 2021 lineup is no exception. Today we’re zeroing in on the brand’s magnetic Mag Armor Case, but you’ll likely have noticed its offerings featured in our “best of” roundup for years now, and rightfully so. Its cases are typically better quality than the price tags might suggest (especially with the far more affordable Amazon listings) and it’s now time to check out the 2021 Spigen iPhone 13 Mag Armor Case in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for a closer look.

Spigen iPhone 13 Mag Armor Case review

The new Spigen iPhone 13 Mag Armor Case is made of polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethene that results in a slightly rigid but quite pliable design that’s particularly easy to get on and off, while maintaining a snug fit. Featuring a matte finish with a diagonal line pattern along the back panel, it offers some extra grip over flat silicone options and is also equipped with “military-grade” certification alongside the brand’s Air Cushion Technology.

It’s not the most protective case out there, but it will certainly guard against bumps and light drops. The usual raised bezel is in place here, surrounding both the iPhone 13’s display and the back-side camera array for face-down and camera-side tabletop protection.

Spigen iPhone 13 Mag Armor Case is completely MagSafe friendly, with both third-party and Apple’s in-house magnetic charging puck, and comes in a nice sleek black colorway.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Built-in magnetic ring for MagSafe with iPhone 13

Magnet designed to boost charging speed

Slim and grip-friendly for everyday use

Mil-grade certified with Air Cushion Technology

Slick matte finish to match your style

Case may show circular imprints from magnet charger compression over time

9to5Toys’ Take

After spending some hands-on time with the Spigen iPhone 13 Mag Armor Case, I can confidently say this has thus far been my favorite option in the category — semi-protective with a matte black finish and MagSafe compatibility. It looks and feels like it’s hitting above its pay grade (the $20 pay grade on Amazon that is, not the $40 listing direct) and I like the feel of the embossed striping along the back panel. As we mentioned above, it has a sort of ridged back with a more pliable and bendy design overall. This results in a case that feels great, remains snug around your iPhone 13, and doesn’t make you feel like you might snap the buttons off your phone when you’re removing it.

The completely covered volume and power buttons are also a standout here. While brands rarely mess these up too badly, Spigen has implemented quite tactile-feeling button covers here with an addictive click on each press.

While not the thinnest case out there by any stretch of the imagination, it is just 0.44 inches thick. As someone who is quite picky with the heft some of these cases add to Apple’s gorgeous designs, it really doesn’t add much overall bulk to the iPhone 13 experience.

The MagSafe experience has been flawless thus far, but we would be remiss to mention Spigen’s warning here: “Case may show circular imprints from magnet charger compression over time.” While that hasn’t happened to me just yet, it’s something to keep in mind.

The new Spigen iPhone 13 Mag Armor Case is available for purchase now at $39.99 direct. But you can score one for $19.99 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. And be sure to head over to our launch coverage of the entire Spigen iPhone 13 case lineup for more details as well as our recent hands-on reviews for the brand’s MagSafe ArcField Wireless Charger and its dual 40W ArcStation Pro USB-C wall charger.

