Spigen’s new iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors launch with early discounts from $14

The new Spigen iPhone 13 cases and accessories are now starting to surface with some light launch discounts attached. The official Spigen Amazon store is now offering the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-pack for $14.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This recently released iPhone 13 screen protector pack regularly fetches $16 and is now seeing a light early discount for folks looking to ensure that gorgeous iPhone 13 display stays that way. These protectors are rated with a “9H hardness,” include a handy auto-alignment installation kit, and feature an oleophobic coating for “daily fingerprint resistance.” Ratings are still rolling in here, but Spigen is among the highest-rated third-party Apple accessory makers out there. Head below for some light discounts and ore details on the Spigen iPhone 13 cases.

New Spigen iPhone 13 cases and accessories

Alongside its first MagSafe power bank, the Spigen iPhone 13 cases have also arrived across its entire family of designs and styles. The brand’s affordable offerings are a mainstay in our yearly roundups and make for great hold overs until your ideal cover hits store shelves. You’ll also find light 10% and $1 coupons on some models right now as well:

We are also tracking some early price drops on ESR’s already affordable and highly-rated iPhone 13 gear right here with deals from just $8. You’ll also find some light discounts on the new Caseology gear along with our master roundup of all of the best iPhone 13 cases and you’ll find even more launch coverage in the list below:

[Glas.tR EZ Fit] Tempered glass durability rated at 9H hardness

(2 Pack) Includes an innovative, auto-alignment installation kit for effortless application

Made case compatible with every Spigen iPhone 13 Pro / 13 case

Oleophobic coating for daily fingerprint resistance

iPhone 13 Pro Screen Protector, iPhone 13 Screen Protector, Designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro (2021)

