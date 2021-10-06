9to5Toys Daily: October 6, 2021 – AirPods Max $100 off, AirTags from $24, more

-
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/10/9to5Toys-Daily-2.1.2021-10621-11.10-AM.mp3

Host

Blair Altland 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: October 5, 2021 – Latest Apple TV 4K ...
9to5Toys Daily: October 4, 2021 – AirPods Pro hit $17...
9to5Toys Daily: September 30, 2021 – Apple MagSafe Ba...
9to5Toys Daily: September 29, 2021 – Save on iPhone 1...
9to5Toys Daily: September 28, 2021 – Latest Anker sal...
9to5Toys Daily: September 24, 2021 – Save on iPhone 1...
9to5Toys Daily: September 23, 2021 – Galaxy Watch 4 $...
9to5Toys Daily: September 22, 2021 – MagSafe Duo all-...
Show More Comments

Related

9to5Toys Daily: September 2, 2021 – Save $99 on AirPods Max, MacBook Air $149 off, more

9to5Toys Daily: October 4, 2021 – AirPods Pro hit $179, iPhone 12 cases from $17, more

9to5Toys Daily: September 20, 2021 – MagSafe bundles 30% off, AirPods Max $59 off, more

9to5Toys Daily: September 13, 2021 – iPhone 12 Pro Max $299 off, AirPods Pro $180, more

9to5Toys Daily: September 29, 2021 – Save on iPhone 13 cases, AirPods Pro, more

9to5Toys Daily: September 21, 2021 – Save on Apple MagSafe cases, iPhone 11, more

9to5Toys Daily: September 23, 2021 – Galaxy Watch 4 $80 off, Belkin MagSafe sale, more

9to5Toys Daily: September 3, 2021 – Best Apple Labor Day weekend deals