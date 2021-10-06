Amazon’s Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan with Remote dives to $47.50 (1-year low, 21% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan with Remote for $47.50 shipped. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. If you have a room that tends to hog all of the heat or simply need to create a bit of white noise to help you fall asleep, now’s a great time to grab Amazon’s oscillating tower fan. It features three speeds in addition to normal, natural, and sleep modes. A bundled remote control allows to you toggle all of the settings from across the room.

And if you are solely looking for a way to reliably create white noise, perhaps you would be better served by the popular HoMedics Sound Machine at $20 Prime shipped. It can audibly produce white noise, thunder, ocean, rain, summer night, and brook. Timer functions allow this unit to automatically shut off after 15, 30, or 60 minutes.

Why stop there when Frigidaire’s Stainless Steel Ice Maker just fell to its second-best price at $90 shipped? That’s just one of the deals that can be currently found in our home goods guide. You can also grab a couple of industrial nightstands or end tables at $59.50, a few large glass food storage containers with airtight lids for $16, and even LEVOIT’s Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier at $47.

Amazon Basics Oscillating 3-Speed Tower Fan features:

Powerful circulation with oscillating tower

Built-in LED control panel

Remote control that changes modes, speeds and more

3 speeds and 3 modes (normal, natural, sleep)

Operates on 120 volt / 35 watt power consumption

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!