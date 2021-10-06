Bring home two industrial nightstands or end tables at $59.50 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering two VASAGLE Industrial Nightstands/End Tables for $59.49 shipped. With a typical price of $70 or more, today’s offer shaves at least 15% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. It doesn’t matter if your living room needs a couple of end tables or a bedroom could use some nightstands, this pair of furniture pieces could be just the thing. Both units feature a rustic brown surface with two shelves underneath. Each is upheld by an industrial black steel frame that’s sturdy enough to support up to 66 pounds of weight.

Once both of these are assembled, why not polish them off with some Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes that are ready to add a brilliant and protective shine. Not only will these work on wood, but also granite, laminate, leather, stainless steel, and much more.

VASAGLE Industrial Nightstand/End Table features:

An Urban Touch: Practical, linear, and yet still chic. The industrial black steel frame and greige top of these side tables create an exciting mix of styles; this set fits perfectly next to your sofa or functions as a pair of nightstands

Flat or Slanted, You Choose: Each end table has two sturdy mesh shelves, both of which you can attach either flat or slightly slanted to properly position magazines, books, or a variety of other items on them

