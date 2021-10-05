LEVOIT 200S Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier and oil diffuser now $47 (Reg. $60) + more from $25

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT Classic 200S Smart Wi-Fi Cool Mist Humidifier for $47.15 shipped. Regularly $60, this is within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the $40 basic model, this is the 200S smart model with Google Assistant and Alexa support, a smart auto sensor to maintain the ideal humidity, and more. You’re looking at a 4L water tank and the ability to run for up to 40 straight hours. This model can also act as a full-on oil diffuser action for both a more comfortable living space this winter and some aromatherapy in one. Head below for more humidifier deals from $25.

Share the Classic 200S with your loved ones to help them create a restful environment and relieve winter symptoms like congestion and dry skin. With low noise levels and a certified-safe design, this humidifier is a perfect addition to your baby’s nursery. Connect your humidifier to VeSync, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa for smart compatibility and voice control. Maintain healthy humidity levels automatically with the humidifier’s smart sensor.

