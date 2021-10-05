LEVOIT 200S Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier and oil diffuser now $47 (Reg. $60) + more from $25

-
AmazonHome GoodsSmart HomeLevoit
35% off From $25

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT Classic 200S Smart Wi-Fi Cool Mist Humidifier for $47.15 shipped. Regularly $60, this is within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Not to be confused with the $40 basic model, this is the 200S smart model with Google Assistant and Alexa support, a smart auto sensor to maintain the ideal humidity, and more. You’re looking at a 4L water tank and the ability to run for up to 40 straight hours. This model can also act as a full-on oil diffuser action for both a more comfortable living space this winter and some aromatherapy in one. Head below for more humidifier deals from $25.

More humidifier deals:

If you’re looking for an air purifier instead, be sure to scope out Levoit’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart model, then head over to our home goods guide for even more. Deals there include the AeroGarden Farm 12XL, this high-pressure shower head, these Citizen Gallery Wall Clocks, this morning’s Gold Box FoodSaver vacuum sealer deal, and these air fryers from $50

More on the LEVOIT Classic 200S:

Share the Classic 200S with your loved ones to help them create a restful environment and relieve winter symptoms like congestion and dry skin. With low noise levels and a certified-safe design, this humidifier is a perfect addition to your baby’s nursery. Connect your humidifier to VeSync, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa for smart compatibility and voice control. Maintain healthy humidity levels automatically with the humidifier’s smart sensor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smart Home Levoit

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bring home the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 at new ...
Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless keyboard retu...
Prime members can stack discounts and score a 1200A/12V...
Tidy up your shop with a 30-bin wall-mounted storage or...
Acer Chromebox CX13 drops to new low of $155 in today...
Work out from the comfort of home with Sunny Health ...
Go download Star Wars Squadrons, Ghostrunner, more for ...
Add this smart RGB light kit to your car for under $13 ...
Show More Comments

Related

This fat tire e-bike lets you cruise around this fall at $1,099, more in New Green Deals

28% off

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Color Dimmable Light Bulb 2-pack now $18 (Reg. $25) + more from $10

From $10 Learn More
New low

Bring home the latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 at new all-time low of $380 (Save $100)

$380 Learn More

Sceptre Nebula 44-inch Monitor review: Ultra-wide gaming on a budget [Video]

Save $30

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless keyboard returns to all-time low at $150 (Rare discount)

$150 Learn More
$33 off

Prime members can stack discounts and score a 1200A/12V car jump starter at $47 (Reg. $80)

$47 Learn More
Reg. $29

Very first discount on Apple’s new AirTag Loop arrives at $19 (Reg. $29)

$19 Learn More
23% off

Tidy up your shop with a 30-bin wall-mounted storage organizer at $25 (Save 23%)

$25 Learn More