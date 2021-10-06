Score three large glass food storage containers with airtight lids at $16 (New low, 31% off)

nixxi (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering three Godinger Large Glass Food Storage Containers for $15.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Stretch the longevity of food in your home a bit further when securely storing it in these airtight containers. You’ll get three 37-ounce containers that are made of glass, kicking the cheap feel of plastic to the curb. A dishwasher-safe design aims to make these a breeze to clean between uses. These can even be stacked to make them a better fit in some situations.

If you’d rather clean these by hand, Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand will get the job done at just $3 Prime shipped. I have been using one of these for years now and love that I can easily buy refills whenever the need arises. An inner chamber holds dish soap which then is dispersed as you scrub, making it easier than ever to quickly clean some dishes.

The deal above is just one of the discounts currently gracing our home goods guide. Swing over there to find a Char-Broil 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill at $190 alongside this popular utensil rest for cooking in the kitchen at $7.50 Prime shipped. You can also bag Insignia’s 5-quart air fryer at $40 alongside this sleek high-pressure shower head at $17.50.

Godinger Large Glass Food Storage Container features:

Clean and crisp these glass storage canister jars for coffee sugar pasta cereal or just about anything will keep your home or office clutter free.

Airtight stay fresh lid and stackable space saver storage jars will keep food fresh for longer.

Set of 3 stackable storage canister jars.

