Frigidaire’s Stainless Steel Ice Maker strikes second-best price at $90 (Reg. up to $125)

Amazon is offering the Frigidaire Stainless Steel Ice Maker for $90.10 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s up to $35 off and marks the second-best price we have tracked. If you love having ice in your drinks, it may be time to upgrade to a dedicated countertop ice maker. This Frigidaire-branded offering features a 2.3-quart water tank that when kept full will “produce 26 pounds of ice per day.” Ice can be crafted in two different sizes, is made is as little as six minutes,” and a see-through design allows you to watch it being made. An ice shovel is included, making it easy to scoop out each fresh batch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Lower today’s spending and still get something neat when opting for a couple of Ticent Spherical Ice Cube Trays instead. You’ll only have to spend $12 Prime shipped and each time these freeze water you’ll get six 1.75-inch ice spheres. These are bound to look great in alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks alike.

If you like this deal, you’ll probably like one or more of the other discounts in our home goods guide. Examples range from two industrial nightstands or end tables at $59.50 to this batch of large glass food storage containers for $16. A few others include Char-Broil’s 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill for $190, this popular heat-resistant utensil rest at $7.50, and even a refurbished Ninja Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $85.

Frigidaire Stainless Steel Ice Maker features:

Frigidaire Black Stainless Steel Ice Maker – Produce 26 Pounds of Ice Per Day – and Ice in as Little as 6 Minutes

Counter Top Design, Easily Portable, and See-throught Design Allows you to Watch as the Ice is Being Made

Digital LED Control Panel for All Ice Making Controls

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!