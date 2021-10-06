Insignia’s highly-rated 5-quart air fryer is 60% off for today only at $40 shipped + more

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsInsignia
60% off From $40

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel 5-quart Insignia Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best  Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, refurbished models typically sell for around $57 at Amazon and today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. It is up to 60% off the going rate and matching our previous mention. A great way to achieve that golden crispy texture without dealing with unhealthy deep frying, this model requires little to no oil to make it all happen. An adjustable temperature range from 180- to 400-degrees supports a wide range of recipes and is joined by a 5-quart frying basket, built-in timer, and a dishwasher-safe design alongside the BPA-free construction. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below. 

More air fryer deals:

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find more kitchenware deals as well as cat and dog treats/food from $7.50 in today’s Amazon deals, this offer on Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker, the LEVOIT 200S Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier, and this sleek high-pressure shower head as well. 

More on the Insignia Analog Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia mechanical control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls and large capacity, the air fryer makes it easy to prepare favorites for the whole family. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score three large glass food storage containers with ai...
Char-Broil 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill sees off-season $...
Amazon’s latest lineup of Fire TV Editions now up...
This popular utensil rest keeps the kitchen tidy as you...
Stella & Chewy’s cat and dog treats/food sta...
Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker also brews ...
LEVOIT 200S Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier and oil diffuser now...
eBay takes extra 15% off Sony XM4 ANC Headphones at $17...
Show More Comments

Related

Backcountry’s ”90s are back’ guide features the most on-trend jackets, shoes, more

31% off

Score three large glass food storage containers with airtight lids at $16 (New low, 31% off)

$16 Learn More
Save 40%

Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars fall to the best price yet at $39 (Save 40%), more

$39 Learn More
36% off

Cozy up with an Amazon Kindle E-reader this winter at up to 36% off with deals from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $260

Char-Broil 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill sees off-season $70 price drop to $190 (Today only)

$190 Learn More
21% off

CRKT’s elegant Snap Lock Folding Pocket Knife falls to $32.50 shipped (Save 21%)

$32.50 Learn More
Save $220

Amazon’s latest lineup of Fire TV Editions now up to $220 off starting at $120

From $120 Learn More
Reg. $280+

Bring home Harman’s regularly up to $480 Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Speaker for $150 today

$150 Learn More