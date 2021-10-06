Insignia’s highly-rated 5-quart air fryer is 60% off for today only at $40 shipped + more

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel 5-quart Insignia Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100, refurbished models typically sell for around $57 at Amazon and today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. It is up to 60% off the going rate and matching our previous mention. A great way to achieve that golden crispy texture without dealing with unhealthy deep frying, this model requires little to no oil to make it all happen. An adjustable temperature range from 180- to 400-degrees supports a wide range of recipes and is joined by a 5-quart frying basket, built-in timer, and a dishwasher-safe design alongside the BPA-free construction. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

More air fryer deals:

Over in our home goods guide you’ll find more kitchenware deals as well as cat and dog treats/food from $7.50 in today’s Amazon deals, this offer on Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker, the LEVOIT 200S Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier, and this sleek high-pressure shower head as well.

More on the Insignia Analog Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia mechanical control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls and large capacity, the air fryer makes it easy to prepare favorites for the whole family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!