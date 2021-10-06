Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker also brews single-serve, now $85 (Refurb, Orig. $170)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja CM305 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $84.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $170 new at Amazon, this is 50% or $85 off the going rate and the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, it sells for $150 new at Target right now. This no pod-required coffee maker is quite versatile with the ability to handle both hot and cold brew, single serve options, brewing directly into your travel mug, or a full carafe for the family. Three brew styles (classic, rich, and over ice) are joined by six cup-size options and a 24-hour brew delay feature so the coffee is hot and waiting for you in the morning. Rated 4+ stars at Target and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

Now, if you’re just looking for a drip coffee maker to support larger gatherings or a whole carafe’s worth, scoop up this Mueller 12-Cup for $24 Prime shipped and call it a day. Another great option, however, is the Chefman InstaCoffee brewer than can handle pod-free single-serve at under $40 shipped and looks great doing it.

Go dive into our still live International Coffee Day roundup for deep deals on K-Cups, ground beans, and much more from $5. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional household offers including the LEVOIT 200S Smart Wi-Fi Humidifier, the AeroGarden Farm 12XL, and these Citizen Gallery Wall Clocks.

More on the Ninja CM305 Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

The Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker brews everything from a single serve cup to a travel mug to a carafe—no pods required. Plus, enjoy classic, rich, and over ice brews, now on your countertop. 3 Brew Styles: Classic, Rich, and Over Ice. Iced Coffee: Vivid iced coffee flavor that’s never watered down…

