Grow your own veggies: AeroGarden Farm 12XL with Alexa now $320 (Reg. up to $700)

Woot is now offering Prime members the AeroGarden Farm 12XL and $319.99 shipped. Bouncing between $700 and the $400 it is currently fetching at Amazon, this is up to $380 off and at least $80 below the next best price we can find. A wonderful option for maintaining your own sustainable flower, vegetable, or fruit garden indoors all year round, this one can support up to 12 plants at once simultaneously. It ships with a 12-pod selection of heirloom greens and flavor packed herbs with a customizable 60-watt LED array alongside Amazon Alexa compatibility and a touch screen control panel. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below. 

Now, in most cases the 12XL model is going to be overkill for folks. But if you would prefer a smaller countertop-ready model, take a look at the AeroGarden Sprout. This one is much of the same in terms of usability, but in a smaller package and with a much lighter $61 price tag to match. 

Just make sure to browse through Amazon’s AeroGarden seed pod section for loads of ways to customize your crop including heirloom tomatoes, wild lettuce, peppers, and much more from around $15 Prime shipped

Then go swing by our home goods hub for more at-home discounts, kitchen gear and furniture upgrades. 

More on the AeroGarden Farm 12XL:

AeroGarden Farm 12XL – Huge, fresh harvests in a small space. Designed to grow full-sized plants in a narrow space all year-round, the new 12XL has room for 12 plants and a grow height of 36”. The simple controls and motorized grow light make it easy to have regular harvests of fresh food right in your own home.

