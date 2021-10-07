Save a massive $180 on JBL’s Xtreme 3 Bluetooth Speaker at $200 (Refurb, Orig. $380)

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in “Grade A” refurbished condition for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $380 new at Amazon and Best Buy, you’re looking at a massive $180 price drop here today. This unit has “passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality.” A wonderful chance to score a booming $380 speaker for much less, this beast packs in four drivers and two JBL bass radiators alongside P67 water and dust-proofing so you can take it the pool next summer, the park, or “in the shower.” It has 15 hours of wireless playback per charge along with full Bluetooth streaming functionality and a carrying strap with an integrated bottle opener. Rated 4+ stars from Best Buy customers and ships with a 1-year warranty. More details below.

Drop down to a less rugged JBL model like the Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker to save even more. This one sells for $120 brand new and is among the more popular options int he lineup. But if it’s just something casual you can rely on, grab an OontZ Angle 3 for $26 shipped and call it a day.

Go check out our coverage of the refreshed Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speaker in 9 colors, more, then dive into our portable Bluetooth speaker deal hub. Alongside this ongoing offer on Google Nest Mini and everything else you’ll find waiting for you in our smart home hub, we are also tracking Harman’s regularly up to $480 Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Speaker for $150.

And ahead of tomorrow’s launch, here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Bluetooth speakers and headset support.

More on the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Unleash powerful sound everywhere. Poolside. Picnics. Just hanging out. Music makes the party. The JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker effortlessly delivers massive JBL Original Pro Sound. With four drivers and two pumping JBL Bass Radiators, the powerful sound draws everybody in, and with PartyBoost, you can connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers to take things to the next level.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!