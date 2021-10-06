Bring home Harman’s regularly up to $480 Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Speaker for $150 today

Harman Kardon is now offering its Onyx Studio 6 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $480 direct and more like $280 via Amazon, this is up to $330 off and at least $130 below the next best listing. If you’re looking for a higher-end speaker without paying the premium price tag, this might very well be it. The IPX7 waterproof rating is joined by 8 hours of playback on a single charge for a wireless audio experience that’s ideal sitting by the kitchen sink as it is around the house and out in the yard next summer. The 50W speaker with “Extra Bass” settings also features “premium” design with a unique aluminum frame and a fabric-wrapped finish. Rated 4+ stars from Harman Kardon customers. More details below.

If the high-end design and Harman Kardon internals aren’t getting you excited here, save a ton and grab a OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker instead. Among the most popular budget-friendly speakers out there, it goes for just $26 at Amazon and has even longer battery life at 14 hours.

Or just take the smart route and grab a Google Nest Mini that will also expand your Google Assistant-ready smart home for just $25 right now. You’ll also want to dive into the new JBL Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speaker alongside everything else in our portable Bluetooth speaker hub including Sony’s new glass speaker with 8-hour battery life.

More on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6:

With its signature round silhouette, premium fabric cover and aluminum handle for easy portability, the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6’s combines style and convenience in a sophisticated and refined Bluetooth speaker. It features an IPX7 waterproof design to use at any place within the home without worrying. Offering up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and wireless dual sound, it can wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 speakers to elevate music listening experience.

