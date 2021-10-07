Tackle projects around the house or apartment with this 132-piece tool kit at $19 (Save 26%)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 132-piece Tool Kit for $19.13 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate and comes within $0.63 of the lowest price we have tracked. Tackle common repairs, installations, and more that turn up around the house with this affordable tool kit. You’ll get a claw hammer, 20 screwdriver bits, eight hex keys, four precision screwdrivers, a tape measure, utility knife, pliers, and more. Every tool has a custom-molded space where it fits in the bundled storage case, making it a cinch to find what you need and haul everything from one place to another.

Keep the ball rolling when you invest in a 100-pack of cable ties at $6 Prime shipped. These are bound to come in handy throughout a wide variety of projects. Each cable tie spans eight inches, which should prove to be long enough to tackle all sorts of things. I always have some of these around and have lost count of how many times they have come to my rescue.

Crank up the music while you work when you also cash in on a refurbished JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth Speaker at $200. And if you are looking for more deals like the kit above, this 18-in-1 multi-tool just fell to $12.50 Prime shipped. Other deals worth checking out range from a 1200A/12V car jump starter to a cordless tire inflator kit, and more.

Stalwart 132-piece Tool Kit features:

  • This tool set comes with a durable, hard plastic case with carrying handles. The case opens wide for easy tool retrieval. The case is great for keeping tools in your car, truck or RV to for jobs on the go.
  • Each tool and bit is made of heat-treated steel making them durable enough to stand up to daily use. Whether you’re making household repairs or working on hobby projects, this set will last for years to come.

