Ready your space for Halloween at up to 64% off: Light-up inflatables, decor, more from $10

The spookiest holiday of the year is right around the corner and we are now tracking up to 64% off a range of Halloween decor for both the inside and outside of your home over at Woot. One standout is the Gemmy Peanuts Snoopy Sitting On Pumpkin Inflatable for $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $50 or more at Amazon, this is up to 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Standing 3.5-feet tall, it is a simple-to-setup, 1-piece decor item that “self inflates in seconds.” It also features energy efficient LED lighting and includes tethers and stakes “for secure fastening” and would be right at home in the new Pottery Barn Peanuts collection. Head below for more Halloween decor deals. 

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Woot Halloween decor sale to ensure your setup is ready to go as soon as possible before Halloween at the end of the month. The deals start from $10 and feature a series of other inflatables, indoor pieces, black lights, aprons, art pieces, and much more at up to 64% off

Another great place to score some spooky gear is over in the Amazon Halloween shop. Home and lawn decor items are joined by loads of party supplies and a series of deals on chocolate and candy, too. 

Just make sure you check out the new Pottery Barn x Peanuts Halloween collection alongside today’s Apple scary movie sale, these smart lighting offers from Govee, and the Disney Halloween costume sale from $5.50, not to mention the new Pokémon Halloween collection

More on the Gemmy Snoopy Sitting On Pumpkin Inflatable:

Light up your yard with this Peanuts Snoopy with Woodstock Airblown Inflatable Yard display by Gemmy Industries. Perfect for fall and Halloween or Thanksgiving. 3.5 Feet Tall and Easy setup and comes with secure tethers and stakes for secure fastening.

