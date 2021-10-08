simplehuman refurbed motion detection smart mirror pro now $195 (Reg. $250) + more from $54

-
eBay Daily DealsSmart Homesimplehuman
$55 off From $54

The official simplehuman eBay store is offering its 8-inch round sensor mirror pro for $195 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Regularly $250 when it’s available on Amazon, this rarely discounted smart mirror is now down at the lowest price we can find. This is a 5x magnification mirror with a magnetically removable 10x detail mirror that can be affixed to either the front or back of the unit. From there, you’ll find a tru-lux light system that “closely simulates natural sunlight’s full color spectrum” for over 50,000 color variations alongside Alexa support, auto light-up motion detection, and a companion app to “capture light settings from the environment around you and recreate them on the mirror.” A 2-year warranty is included with purchase. Head below for more simplehuman deals. 

But if it’s just a basic round makeup-style mirror you’re after for a getting a better look and you don’t need all of those smart features, grab this model for $16 Prime shipped with 10x magnification and call it a day. It definitely won’t be built as nice as anything from simplehuman, but it will save you a small fortune. 

More simplehuman price drops:

Check out our coverage of the all-new Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser, then head over to our smart home hub for additional ways to make your living space more intelligent. There, you’ll find deals on August’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Lock, this bundle offer on Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential, and Tenergy’s 2-pack of no hub-required smart color bulbs, just to name a few. 

More on the simplehuman sensor mirror pro:

A large 5x magnification mirror with a 10x magnification detail mirror magnetically attaches to the front and stores on the back. With a color rendering index (CRI) of 90, its tru-lux light system closely simulates natural sunlight’s full color spectrum to show every detail. Capable of over 50,000 color variations, you can use the phone to choose presets or capture light settings from the environment around you and recreate them on the mirror. Wifi-enabled so you can access the mirror’s smart features. Rechargeable — and one charge lasts up to 4 weeks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
simplehuman

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Govee’s unique new smart customizable Neon LED Li...
Drop a Chefman Air Fryer Oven on your countertop at $60...
Bring HomeKit to the front door with August’s lat...
Bundle Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with an RGB...
Microsoft’s vibrant Volt Xbox Wireless Controller...
Tenergy’s 2-pack of no hub-required smart color b...
eufyCam HomeKit security systems, floodlight cams, more...
Bring ecobee’s SmartThermostat to your Siri setup...
Show More Comments

Related

Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. brushless chainsaw kit tackles tough jobs for $100, more in New Green Deals

28% off

TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Color Dimmable Light Bulb 2-pack now $18 (Reg. $25) + more from $10

From $10 Learn More

Segway’s $450 Ninebot ES2 electric scooter uses no gas to run errands, more in New Green Deals

22% off

This wall-mounted tool organizer offers five slots and six hooks at $11.50 (Save 22%)

$11.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: FOTONICA, Human Anatomy Atlas 2021, more

FREE+ Learn More

Review: Walabot 2 puts traditional stud finders in the rearview

First discount

Govee’s unique new smart customizable Neon LED Light Strip sees first discount to $51

$51 Learn More
Reg. $160+

A mid-century vibe awaits with this Christopher Knight arm chair at $136 (Reg. $160+)

$136 Learn More