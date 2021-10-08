simplehuman refurbed motion detection smart mirror pro now $195 (Reg. $250) + more from $54

The official simplehuman eBay store is offering its 8-inch round sensor mirror pro for $195 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Regularly $250 when it’s available on Amazon, this rarely discounted smart mirror is now down at the lowest price we can find. This is a 5x magnification mirror with a magnetically removable 10x detail mirror that can be affixed to either the front or back of the unit. From there, you’ll find a tru-lux light system that “closely simulates natural sunlight’s full color spectrum” for over 50,000 color variations alongside Alexa support, auto light-up motion detection, and a companion app to “capture light settings from the environment around you and recreate them on the mirror.” A 2-year warranty is included with purchase. Head below for more simplehuman deals.

But if it’s just a basic round makeup-style mirror you’re after for a getting a better look and you don’t need all of those smart features, grab this model for $16 Prime shipped with 10x magnification and call it a day. It definitely won’t be built as nice as anything from simplehuman, but it will save you a small fortune.

More simplehuman price drops:

More on the simplehuman sensor mirror pro:

A large 5x magnification mirror with a 10x magnification detail mirror magnetically attaches to the front and stores on the back. With a color rendering index (CRI) of 90, its tru-lux light system closely simulates natural sunlight’s full color spectrum to show every detail. Capable of over 50,000 color variations, you can use the phone to choose presets or capture light settings from the environment around you and recreate them on the mirror. Wifi-enabled so you can access the mirror’s smart features. Rechargeable — and one charge lasts up to 4 weeks.

