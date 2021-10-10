Sony’s popular XM3 true wireless earbuds deliver best-in-class ANC at low of $128 (Save $70)

-
Reg. $198 $128

Amazon is now discounting the Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC True Wireless Earbuds to $128 shipped. Both the black and silver styles are available as this price. Normally fetching $198, you’re looking at $70 in savings alongside a new all-time low that’s $50 under our previous mention from earlier in the year. Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds leave the gate with “industry leading” noise cancellation that pairs with 24-hours of battery life with the charging case. Alongside built-in touchpad controls, these true wireless earbuds also include an adaptive sound mode that round out the feature set to make them a compelling option. While these aren’t the new XM4 models, we still found them to deliver best-in-class features for the price point in our hands-on review. And that was back at retail price. Head below for more.

Compared to the newer XM4 models that just launched this year, there’s still plenty of overlap with the now previous-generation Sony XM3 earbuds. While battery life and ANC capabilities have been bolstered on the newer model, there’s still much of the same form-factor on the lead deal. Not to mention that the active noise cancellation was already some of the best out there on the XM3s. So if you don’t want to spend nearly double on the new pair of earbuds, today’s discount is hard to beat.

Though for the latest and greatest from another brand, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro just launched to close out last week with one of the most robust and well-rounded feature sets on the market. You’re looking at ANC that will automatically adapt to your surroundings, four all-new colors, and a balanced sound profile. And best of all, you can currently score a launch discount that brings the earbuds down to $150. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Earbuds features:

Freedom perfected in a truly wireless design, with industry leading noise canceling powered by Sony’s proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. Form meets function with up to 24 total hours of battery life with quick charging, touchpad controls, premium sound quality, and smart features like Wearing Detection and Quick Attention Mode.

