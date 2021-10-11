Skip Series 7 and save on cert. refurb Apple Watch starting at $110 instead

Through the end of today, Woot is now discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models starting at $109.99 in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm at $259.99. That’s down from its original $429 price tag and matching our previous mention for the best price of the year.

If you’ve been looking to get in on the Apple Watch action but aren’t swayed by the new Series 7, going with a previous-generation is a notable way to save even more cash. Series 5 still delivers many of the same flagship features compared to newer models, like an always-on display and ECG monitoring, as well as all of the usual fitness tracking functionality. Plus, support for watchOS 8 rounds out the package. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

There are also plenty of even deeper discounts up for grabs today by cashing in on one of the other previous-generation Apple Watch models in today’s sale, as well. You’ll find prices starting at $110, delivering much more affordable ways o get in the Fitness+ game including GPS + Cellular offerings and more. So be sure to check out everything right here.

Once you’ve settled on which Apple Watch would be right for you, leverage some of your savings to mix up the stylings with a new band. You’ll find a collection of different offerings in our roundup ranging from official bands to third-party straps starting at $5. And with top brands like Nomad, Pad & Quill, and more, there are quite a few notable recommendations.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

