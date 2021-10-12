Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer now $60 (50% off) + Instant, Dash, and more from $50

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly up to $120 at Best Buy, this model starts at just under $87 via Amazon third-party sellers and is now up to $60 off for the lowest price we can find. A wonderful addition to your family cooking arsenal and a great alternative to traditional deep fryers, this model uses little to no oil to bring that golden crispy texture to dinner time. The stainless steel finish is complemented by features like the adjustable thermostat (180- to 400-degrees), a dishwasher-safe 5-quart frying basket, built-in timer with auto-shut off, and a series of digital preset cooking programs. Rated 4+ stars from thousands of Best Buy customers. More deals and details below.

More air fryer deals:

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find even more deals on kitchenware and household essentials. Those include Chefman’s Electric Juicer, all-time lows on SodaStream’s Terra Sparkling Water Maker, loads of Anker’s eufy RoboVacs from $140, and be sure to take a closer look at the new Hearth and Hand with Magnolia x Target holiday collection.

More on the Insignia 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer:

If you want to eat healthier without giving up all your favorite fried foods, look no further than the Insignia digital control air fryer. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. A preprogrammed menu provides cook times and temperatures for a variety of foods, and its large capacity gives you plenty of space to prepare favorites for the whole family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!